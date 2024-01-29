Organisers are anticipating an impressive display.

Harborough residents can enjoy the first signs of spring during a snow drop walk in nearby Harrington.

The annual Snowdrop Country Walk takes place on Sunday February 18, between 12pm and 4 pm.

Snowdrops and aconites at Harrington are one of nature’s early indications spring is just around the corner, while adding hope and light to the winter landscape. Each year additional bulbs are planted, adding to an already impressive rural display which is gradually the flowers are extending to the village boundaries.

The unaccompanied walk starts and ends at the village hall, where a route map and short history of Harrington will be available. The leisurely walk, which takes about an hour, is on surfaced paths with the exception of the ‘Falls and Fishponds’ fields, which may be muddy and so is optional.

The walk will include parts of the High Street with its quintessential stone cottages, the ‘wild garden’ of the Old Rectory, with its swathes of snowdrops and aconites, and passes the well-known Tollemache Arms pub.

Then to Church Walk and The Church of St Peter and St Paul, with its famous vamping horn, and returning via the historic ‘Falls and Fishponds’, once part of a medieval manor house.

