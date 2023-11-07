The lights are in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

The Symington Building with red lights supports the poppy appeal. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Tributes have been organised by Harborough District Council to mark the Remembrance commemorations this weekend.

The Square and The Symington Building will be illuminated red to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal until November 12 (Remembrance Sunday).

Over 100 Union Flags have been installed above shops in and around the High Street and a Union Flag will fly from the flagpole on The Symington Building at the weekend.

The Symington Building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “These poignant gestures are a small way we can pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community. By lighting up our building lights and decorating Market Harborough with Union Flags it reminds people of the ultimate sacrifice made by local residents during the World Wars and other more recent conflicts.”

Civic events in Harborough include:

November 11 - The Royal British Legion (RBL) will be holding a short ceremony and two-minute silence on The Square in Market Harborough at 10.45am.

The Square entrance to The Symington Building will be open on November 11 between 10.40 and 11.15am for the public to view the Roll of Honour in the foyer.

Harborough Theatre window poppy display. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

November 12 - A Remembrance service at St Dionysius Church at 10am. Following the service there will be a parade to the War Memorial on The Square for a two-minute silence and wreath laying ceremony.