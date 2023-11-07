News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Harborough glows red to mark Remembrance commemorations this weekend

The lights are in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT
The Symington Building with red lights supports the poppy appeal. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERThe Symington Building with red lights supports the poppy appeal. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The Symington Building with red lights supports the poppy appeal. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Tributes have been organised by Harborough District Council to mark the Remembrance commemorations this weekend.

The Square and The Symington Building will be illuminated red to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal until November 12 (Remembrance Sunday).

Over 100 Union Flags have been installed above shops in and around the High Street and a Union Flag will fly from the flagpole on The Symington Building at the weekend.

The Symington Building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERThe Symington Building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The Symington Building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Most Popular

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “These poignant gestures are a small way we can pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community. By lighting up our building lights and decorating Market Harborough with Union Flags it reminds people of the ultimate sacrifice made by local residents during the World Wars and other more recent conflicts.”

Civic events in Harborough include:

November 11 - The Royal British Legion (RBL) will be holding a short ceremony and two-minute silence on The Square in Market Harborough at 10.45am.

The Square entrance to The Symington Building will be open on November 11 between 10.40 and 11.15am for the public to view the Roll of Honour in the foyer.

Harborough Theatre window poppy display. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERHarborough Theatre window poppy display. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Harborough Theatre window poppy display. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

November 12 - A Remembrance service at St Dionysius Church at 10am. Following the service there will be a parade to the War Memorial on The Square for a two-minute silence and wreath laying ceremony.

Temporary road closures will be in place and, as a mark of respect, traffic will be held from 10.57am for the two-minute silence.

Related topics:Market HarboroughRoyal British LegionUnion FlagArmed Forces