Harborough glows red to mark Remembrance commemorations this weekend
Tributes have been organised by Harborough District Council to mark the Remembrance commemorations this weekend.
The Square and The Symington Building will be illuminated red to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal until November 12 (Remembrance Sunday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over 100 Union Flags have been installed above shops in and around the High Street and a Union Flag will fly from the flagpole on The Symington Building at the weekend.
Council leader Phil Knowles said: “These poignant gestures are a small way we can pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community. By lighting up our building lights and decorating Market Harborough with Union Flags it reminds people of the ultimate sacrifice made by local residents during the World Wars and other more recent conflicts.”
Civic events in Harborough include:
November 11 - The Royal British Legion (RBL) will be holding a short ceremony and two-minute silence on The Square in Market Harborough at 10.45am.
The Square entrance to The Symington Building will be open on November 11 between 10.40 and 11.15am for the public to view the Roll of Honour in the foyer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 12 - A Remembrance service at St Dionysius Church at 10am. Following the service there will be a parade to the War Memorial on The Square for a two-minute silence and wreath laying ceremony.
Temporary road closures will be in place and, as a mark of respect, traffic will be held from 10.57am for the two-minute silence.