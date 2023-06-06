News you can trust since 1854
Harborough Carnival is in town this weekend - here are the details

The carnival coincides with ‘The Great Big Green Week’
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST
The popular carnival is back!

The popular Market Harborough Carnival is returning this weekend.

The event will take place on Symington’s Recreation Ground this Saturday (June 10).

The 10k Carnival Run will kick off events, at 10am, followed by the traditional float procession through town.

And, since the carnival coincides with ‘The Great Big Green Week’ – a national celebration of climate change action - it has adopted a ‘green theme’. The ‘Great Big Green Carnival’, as it’s known this year, includes a ‘green street’ and green traders while floats will be getting a green makeover.

Most Popular

Revellers can also expect food aplenty, mobile bars and performances from The Club Classics Band, Soul Patrol, Miss Amy’s Academy of Dance and Core Dance to name a few.

And a children’s activity tent, fairground rides and face-painting will ensure mini carnival-goers won’t miss out.

Follow @marketharboroughcarnival on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.harboroughcarnival.co.uk for more details and tickets.

