News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV

Green-fingered Harborough pupils pay tribute to Her Majesty

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien recruited help from the youngsters at Meadowdale Primary School, to plant a tree in their forest school in memory of the monarch.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:01pm
Digging in - MP Neil O'Brien with Meadowdale Primary School pupils
Digging in - MP Neil O'Brien with Meadowdale Primary School pupils

A gesture from green-fingered Harborough pupils has paid tribute to the late Queen.

MP Neil O’Brien recruited youngsters at Meadowdale Primary School, to help plant a tree in their forest school in memory of the monarch as part of the Queen's Green Canopy campaign.

In December, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced a £500,000 tree-planting fund for the campaign.

The campaign was launched in 2021 in advance of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Following the passing of the Queen, the campaign lives on under the patronage of King Charles III, and will conclude in March.

Most Popular

Mr O’Brien said: “I’d like to thank the pupils for their help in planting the tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign. It will serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary life and dedication to the country.”

Neil O'BrienHarboroughHer MajestyQueenThe Queen