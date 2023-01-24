Green-fingered Harborough pupils pay tribute to Her Majesty
Harborough MP Neil O’Brien recruited help from the youngsters at Meadowdale Primary School, to plant a tree in their forest school in memory of the monarch.
A gesture from green-fingered Harborough pupils has paid tribute to the late Queen.
MP Neil O’Brien recruited youngsters at Meadowdale Primary School, to help plant a tree in their forest school in memory of the monarch as part of the Queen's Green Canopy campaign.
In December, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced a £500,000 tree-planting fund for the campaign.
The campaign was launched in 2021 in advance of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Following the passing of the Queen, the campaign lives on under the patronage of King Charles III, and will conclude in March.
Mr O’Brien said: “I’d like to thank the pupils for their help in planting the tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign. It will serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary life and dedication to the country.”