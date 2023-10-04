Receiving their Coronation Champion awards - Bob Lee, Robert White, Adam Jones, Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur, Helen Crouch, Geoffrey Kirk, Kimberley Durham, Jasu Tailor.

Two dedicated community members from in and around Harborough have been honoured with a national award from Leicestershire’s Lord Lieutenant Mike Kapur.

Bob Lee, who formed the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles, attended the ceremony at Beaumanor Hall after he was honoured as a ‘Coronation Champion’ which marked the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Mr Jones received the honour in recognition of his dedication to making a difference to the environment.

Joining him was Chairman of Lutterworth Round Table, Adam Jones, who was awarded the same honour for his work to bring people together to raise significant funds for local causes.

BEM and MBE honours - Paul Gardner, Brian Jackson, Barbara Chantrell, Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur, Jessica Davey, William (Bill) Brown. Front – Richard Easom.

Meanwhile, a number of people from across the wider region received honours for their service to their respective communities. Those who received British Empire Medals included:

Brian Jackson for services to the community in Leicestershire. Mr Jackson is also one of the founding members of Leicestershire Search and Rescue.

William (Bill) Brown, for services to the community in Coalville, including his work with the Royal British Legion.

Richard Easom, for services to the community as a parish councillor in Melton Mowbray.

Paul Gardner, for services to the community in Hinckley, including his work with the local Castlemead Hospital Radio.

Jessica Davey, for services to young people in Deptford in the London Borough of Lewisham.

Mr Kapur also presented a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) to Barbara Chantrill, founder of Leicestershire Education Business Company, for services to education.

Those honoured as Coronation Champions also included:

Helen Crouch, whose service included setting up a Coronavirus Community Response Team for a number of villages.

Kimberley Durham, whose service relates to improving the environment.

Geoffrey Kirk, who set up Countesthorpe Community Trust Fund.

Jasu Tailor, who through her voluntary work at Leicester Community Links, has undertaken and set up a number of community projects.

Robert White for the substantial voluntary support he has given to men suffering with prostate cancer.

Mr Kapur said: “I am so pleased that we were able to gather to recognise 13 of the best examples of community stalwarts in Leicestershire.