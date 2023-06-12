Century-old community organisation in Great Bowden marks anniversary milestone in style

Long-serving member Jean Clarke (centre) cuts the cake with County Chairman, Glenice Wignall and President Susan Woollard. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

An anniversary milestone was marked in style by Great Bowden’s Women’s Institution.

The community organisation was founded a century ago in 1923 and its current 43 members celebrated the anniversary at Kelmarsh Hall.

The group was treated to a guided walk through gardens followed by a cream tea with music accompaniment from pianist Martin Bolter.

President Susan Woollard (centre) during the afternoon tea at Kelmarsh Hall with committee members and County Chairman, Glenice Wignall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

An anniversary cake was made by member Karen Burnell and decorated by members Liz Brett and Sharon Webb while long-serving member Jean Clarke did the honours of cutting the first slice.

The Women's Institute was formed in 1915 to revitalise rural communities and encourage women to produce food during the First World War. The organisation is now the largest voluntary women's organisation in the UK, with some 7,000 branches.

The Great Bowden group meets during the first Wednesday of each month at Great Bowden Hall. The group holds a variety of activities and have a wide range of speakers during the year.