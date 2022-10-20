A brass band has celebrated 125 years in the town with a huge concert.

Harborough Band celebrated its birthday with a show at Market Harborough Methodist Church.

The following day eight members performed for residents at Lenthall House.

Both shows came hot off the band’s success at the National Brass Band Championships where they placed 6th best second section in the country.

Harborough Band formed on May 11 1897 and performs regularly in the town and surrounding area.

And now it says it is looking forward to the next 125 years in the town.

Band member Steve Orton, who joined some 43 years ago and is still a member, remembered some of his time with the group.

He told the Mail: “I joined the ‘Magnificent 7’ - John Castle for funding, president Jack Stamp and the seven were Ernie Tomlinson, Janet Roberts, Eddie Marlow, Bernard Pollard, Mr and Mrs Andy Pilgrim and Geoff Orringe. Each were trying their best to keep the band and its name going and were based at the Working Men’s Club. Any jobs were very small like fetes and parties. We hoped we could train our own youngsters and be self-sufficient, and one day start contesting and putting on concerts to entertain the public.

“If only those Magificent 7 could have been present for the band’s 125th anniversary concert - celebrating promotions from the 4th section to the 1st section, podium finishes, 6 national final appearances, many wonderful concerts, not to mention the numerous fetes and carnivals we have performed at. There are also the youngsters who have gone on to represent championship bands those who have joined the forces and now represent the country in the Household Trumpeters and the Guards on royal duties and state occasions.

“What makes the band the wonderful organisation it is are the contests, big concerts, fetes, carolling and those small jobs for the community, like entertaining the residents of Lenthall house on a Sunday morning. It’s all for the love of music and our home town.