Book detailing Lutterworth's history released

The book details Lutterworth's history

A book telling the secrets and history of Lutterworth has been released.

The book tells the town’s history from before 1066 to the present day and has been written by Pamela Fisher and Andrew Watkins of Leicestershire Victoria County History Trust. The trust – based at the University of Leicester - forms part of a national series of local histories and has been researched with the help of local volunteers and university students.

It includes connections between the town and John Wycliffe in the 14th century and Sir Frank Whittle during the Second World War, along with new information.

Book researcher Pamela says Lutterworth was an important market town in the Middle Ages with medieval documents showing butchers and fishmongers from across Leicestershire and Warwickshire sold goods in the town. People could also buy timber from the Warwickshire Arden in the street that is still called Woodmarket.

Pamela said: “Probate inventories from the 17th century have been studied to reveal the stock held in the town’s shops when their owners died, and show the range of different imported cloths and groceries that were available to local people.

“The impact of transport changes on the town is shown through the rise and fall of the coaching trade, the opening and closing of Lutterworth railway station and the building of Magna Park.”

The book has been released to coincide with the reopening of Lutterworth Museum in its new town centre premises. Copies cost £10 plus postage with all proceeds funding further research into Leicestershire towns and villages.