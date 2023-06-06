All the fun of the fair at Broughton Astley's summer carnival as organisers welcome return of event highlight

The Summer Carnival is back!

This year’s summer carnival is returning to Broughton Astley along with the welcome comeback of an event highlight.

Community group Broughton Alive is busy planning this year’s carnival on June 24 at Thomas Estley Community College.

And this year, the team is welcoming the return of the decorated floats procession, which has not made an appearance since before Covid struck in 2019.

Member Clive Grafton-Reed said: “We were determined to bring it back so that children of this generation could enjoy the same things as the hundreds who have gone before.”

Other entertainment will include performances from the Sarah Adam Gymnastic Club, an acapella set from Rock Choir, up-and-coming band Three Pints Please and entertainment from Lutterworth School and the Sea Cadets band. And, new to this year’s event, is broadcasting from local Cross Counites Radio from the both the procession and the Thomas Estley field.

As well as some 30 community-run stalls and a funfair, a traditional games area aims to entertain both little and big, including a coconut shy, bean bag game and ‘Splat the Rat’.

And, as always, there will be refreshments aplenty from a beer tent and gin bar to a BBQ with all the trimmings.

The gates open at 12pm on Saturday June 24. The carnival parade begins at 11.45am from Croft Way.

Broughton Alive is one of the longest running community groups in Broughton Astley, having started over 15 years ago. It aims to bring to bring the community together through annual fundraising events in aid of community projects.