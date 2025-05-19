Young man who was bedridden for years is now learning to walk again

22 year old Liam Virgo from the East Midlands is now learning to walk again after being bedridden for three years due to FND (Functional Neurological Disorder).

In 2016, Liam went from being a healthy 13 year old to one who couldn’t move or even speak. He doesn’t remember the early days of FND and life before it he says is a blur.

After a long period in hospital doctors came to the conclusion Liam had Functional Neurological Disorder. He was discharged a few weeks after diagnosis as there was no cure and nothing more could be done. He was subsequently left bedridden for three years, unable to walk for five years and he couldn’t talk for a year. Liam needed 24 hour care, he described feeling trapped inside his own body. He was also seen by a specialist team from Great Ormond Street.

Nine years on from his life changing illness, Liam is slowly starting to recover and is learning to walk again. His voice has now fully recovered and he’s using his voice to share his story and to raise awareness about FND. Liam says that his FND took his voice and body away from him but he’s now more determined than ever to not let his illness hold him back from achieving his dreams.

Liam getting out and about after being bedridden

Liam says that there’s been times his FND symptoms haven’t always been understood due to lack of understanding. He says that just because you can’t see FND doesn’t mean it’s not real, FND is a very real and debilitating illness.

The brave young man’s story has recently been featured on our local BBC news. Liam is now able to stand again and is currently learning to walk again independently. Doctors aren’t sure if he’ll ever fully recover from his FND due to the severity and impact of his condition.

Liam’s message to anyone who is struggling with their FND is to never give up hope for the future.