The NHS are warning people to protect themselves from a 'tripledemic' this winter.

Over the past two winters there were at least 18,000 flu-related deaths and 19,500 Covid associated deaths.

The uptake for the flu vaccine fell last year in England across all eligibility groups.

The NHS are urging people to book their winter vaccines.

Million of people can now book a winter vaccine in England as the NHS urges those eligible to protect themselves from a ‘tripledemic’ of viruses this winter.

New data from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed there were at least 18,000 flu-related deaths over the past two winters and over 19,500 Covid associated deaths during the same period.

The update for the flu vaccine fell last year in England across all eligibility groups, with the NHS urging those eligible to come forward. Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “With new figures showing thousands of deaths associated with Covid and flu in recent years, it is clear that the threat of winter viruses is all too real, and it is vital that anyone eligible takes up the offer to get vaccinated.”

Mr Russell added: “There are many slots still available with GP practices, pharmacies and other NHS teams offering quick and easy appointments, so if you have not booked yet then please do using the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.”

The NHS are asking people to protect themselves from a 'tripledemic' of RSV, Covid and flu this winter. | Pexels/Karolina Kaboompics

What is a ‘tripledemic’?

A ‘tripledemic’ refers to the outbreak of three viruses side by side, this winter in the UK, the NHS is asking people to protect themselves from Covid, the flu and RSV, after figures from the previous two years have shown thousands of deaths associated with Covid and the flu.

What are the risks?

The latest data from the UKHSA has revealed that over the past two winters (October to May, 2022 to 2023 and 2023 to 2024) at least 18,000 people died from flu-related deaths, despite it being a relatively mild flu season. Whilst, during the same two-year winter period, over 19,500 people are estimated to have died from Covid.

Speaking about the risks involved, Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA Deputy Director of Immunisation said: “As winter approaches we see many dangerous viruses circulating in our communities including flu, which tragically can kill thousands of people every year. Getting vaccinated ahead of winter is by far your best defence.”

Dr Amirthalingam continued: “If you’re pregnant or have certain long-term health conditions, you are at greater risk of getting seriously ill. Older people and young infants with flu are also much more likely to get hospitalised.”

Adding: “So if you or your child are offered the flu, COVID-19 or RSV vaccines, don’t delay in getting them. Please speak to your nurse or doctor if you have any concerns.”

Who is eligible for the vaccines?

To be able to access the free NHS vaccines this winter you have to meet certain criteria set. You are eligible to get both the NHS flu and COVID-19 vaccines if you:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025)

have certain health conditions

are pregnant

are a frontline health or social care worker

live in a care home for older adults

Other care home residents, carers and people who live with someone who has a weakened immune system can also get the flu vaccine. Whilst children aged two to 17 can get the children's flu vaccine and some children with certain health conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The RSV vaccine is recommended if you are:

pregnant – the vaccine is recommended during every pregnancy (from 28 weeks onwards) to help protect your baby after they're born

aged 75 to 79

How do you book the vaccines?

Booking for the winter vaccines is now open, to access a flu jab you can now book an appointment at your pharmacy at NHS.UK or using the NHS app or contact your GP to make an appointment.

To access the Covid vaccine you can book an appointment at NHS.UK or in the NHS app or go to a walk-in Covid vaccination clinic.

The RSV vaccine is given either around the time of your 28-week antenatal appointment if you are pregnant, or by your GP Surgery. It is not usually given at the same time as the flu or Covid vaccine, if you’re eligible for all three it’s best to discuss when to get your vaccines with your GP.

If you are pregnant, the NHS advise that you can have the RSV vaccine at the same time as other pregnancy vaccines, such as the whooping cough and flu vaccines.

You can find out more about if you are eligible for a winter vaccine and how to book at NHS.UK.