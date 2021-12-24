Vital health services in Harborough will still be open over Christmas and New Year

Vital health services in Harborough will still be open for people over Christmas and New Year although GP practices will be shut.

Many Covid vaccination clinics will also still be operating over the festive holiday period.

“We would also like to remind patients who take prescribed medication regularly to make sure you have enough to last until the New Year,” said the local NHS.

“Contact your GP practice in good time if you need a repeat prescription - or you can also make the request online or using the NHS App.”

GP practices in Harborough and across Leicestershire will be open until Christmas Eve.

They will reopen next Wednesday (December 29) until New Year’s Eve.

They will be closed again on Monday January 3 with normal service resuming on Tuesday January 4.

There are several ways you’ll be able to access the NHS over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

• If you need urgent health advice when your usual GP practice is closed, please contact NHS111 online www.111.nhs.uk or by phoning 111.

This service provides self-care advice on common ailments and, if necessary, they can arrange for you to see a nurse or doctor at one of the Healthcare Hubs in Leicester City or Urgent Treatment Centres in Leicestershire.

• Your local pharmacy, or chemist, isn’t just the place where you pick up your prescribed medicines.

Pharmacists are qualified health professionals and are the right people to see if you need advice or over-the-counter medicines.

You can view Christmas and New Year opening times here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/midlands/nhs-england-and-nhs-improvement-midlands-work/bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-times/#leicester-leicestershireYou can also check put your local pharmacy website.

• If you have an urgent mental health need, call the Central Access Point (CAP) on 0808 800 3302 – it’s available 24 hours a day.

The service will arrange for you to speak to someone who can assess your needs and provide advice or refer you directly to an appropriate service.

• Always call 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

If you need medical help or have any health concerns over the bank holiday, do not be put off from seeking help.

“Please understand that the NHS is here for you, and you should still seek medical help if you need it.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 please do not go to any health services in person, unless an appointment has been made in advance,” said the NHS.

For advice on what to do if you have coronavirus please see: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/symptoms/To book an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine use the National Booking Service online or call 119.

Alternatively, you can go to a walk-in clinic, with no appointment needed.