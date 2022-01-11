Visiting restrictions at St Luke’s Hospital in Harborough after a spike in Omicron cases

People are being restricted from visiting their friends and loved ones being treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough after a spike in Omicron cases over Christmas and New Year.

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust is acting to limit patient visiting at the town’s community hospital on Leicester Road “in light of the significant increased incidence of Covid-19”.

Health chiefs are also limiting the opportunity to visit patients at other hospitals and medical centres throughout Leicestershire in a bid to protect them and help combat the Covid pandemic.

People are being restricted from visiting their friends and loved ones being treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough after a spike in Omicron cases over Christmas and New Year.

Some visits will still be supported, in the following exceptional circumstances:

- For patients being cared for at end of life

- Where the visit of a close family member or carer/friend would alleviate significant mental or physical distress to the patient

- The patient is a child being visited by a parent or an appropriate adult.

Dr Anne Scott, the local Trust’s executive director of nursing, said: “We apologise for the distress and inconvenience this will cause.

“However, this is a vital infection prevention and control measure to limit the further spread of Covid-19 among vulnerable groups of hospital inpatients.

“All supported visitors will need to book a visiting slot with the ward and answer a series of screening questions.

“They must also ensure they carry out a lateral flow test on the day of visiting and will be required to wear a surgical facemask,” said Dr Scott.

“To keep patients and staff safe, you must not visit if you test positive for coronavirus or have any symptoms.”

Please do not visit St Luke’s Hospital if you have any of the following symptoms:

- A new continuous cough

- A high temperature

- A loss of, or change in, your normal sense of smell or taste

- Any respiratory symptoms: sneezing, runny nose or sore throat)

- Sickness and/or diarrhoea (in the last 48 hours prior to visiting).

Dr Scott added: “We recognise the importance of connecting patients with their families, friends and carers and therefore strongly recommend virtual visits where possible.

“All wards have been equipped with dedicated tablet computers to make this possible.

Leicestershire Partnership Trust’s ‘Message to a Loved One’ service has been set up to help inpatients keep in touch with loved ones while they are in hospital during this time.

To find out more about the service please visit: www.leicspart.nhs.uk/contact/patient-advice-and-liaison-service-pals/message-to-a-loved-one/”

This guidance came into effect on Friday December 31 and will be reviewed on Friday (January 14).