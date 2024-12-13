Video: Renovated ward reopens at St Luke’s Hospital in Harborough

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Dec 2024, 13:16 BST
A renovated ward has reopened at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough this week.

Ward 3 admitted its first patients on Monday (December 9) after a three month closure to replace its roof, and install new fire doors which meet current safety standards.

Contractors also took the opportunity to “box in” pipework in the patient areas, install dementia-friendly markings, and give the place a thorough redecoration.

The 14-bed ward provides care for sub-acute patients, including many who need an intermediate stay between treatment at Leicester’s acute hospitals and a return home.

St Luke’s other inpatient ward provides care for those who have experienced a stroke.

To take a look for yourself, see this video https://youtu.be/nKIZ-fihyk4

The work was carried out by NHS Property Services, which owns the building. Sean McMulkin, its senior capital manager, said: “We have invested approximately £575,000 in essential upgrades at St Luke’s Hospital as a part of our commitment to deliver excellent patient care.”

