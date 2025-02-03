Upcoming event provides opportunity for feedback on Harborough health services

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:09 BST
The event is this Wednesday.
Harborough residents have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the future of health services in the area.

Healthwatch Leicestershire is inviting residents to an event on Wednesday (February 5), from 11am to 1pm at Harborough Leisure Centre.

Locals will have the opportunity to discuss experiences with GP access, NHS dentists, hospital services, Pharmacy First, mental health support, social care services, women’s health, carers’ support and more.

The session is in partnership with Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL) and Everyone Active.

Sophie Kanabar, outreach and engagement officer, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people in Harborough to tell us what they think of their local health and care services. Your feedback matters. By sharing what works well, what needs improvement, and what you’d like to see continue, you’ll help us advocate for changes that meet the needs of our community.”

Feedback will be shared with service providers to drive improvements.

For more information email [email protected]

