UHL launches first paediatric ‘super week’ to slash waiting times

Surgical teams at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) joined forces over the course of four days to tirelessly perform nearly 90 surgeries in what has been called a Paediatric ‘Super Week’.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, 89 children received surgery as part of the initiative, which focused on treating children requiring low-complexity procedures across ears, nose and throat (ENT), general surgery, and maxillofacial specialties.

Over the week, the children received surgery as day cases or with a single overnight stay, all within a specially designated child-friendly environment. The initiative aims to reduce waiting times and increase surgical capacity ahead of winter, when cancellations tend to rise due to emergency pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marianne Elloy, ENT Consultant at UHL, said: “We know that access to operating lists and beds is often limited, especially during the winter months when emergency admissions rise sharply. The summer holidays provide a valuable opportunity when emergency pressures ease and beds become more available.

Jade Harvey with her son Reuben, who was treated during the Super Week

“By concentrating resources during this time, we can significantly increase the number of children receiving surgery. This approach not only reduces waiting times but also helps us deliver a smoother and more positive experience for children and their families.”

For parents like Jade Harvey, whose son Reuben was treated during the Super Week, the initiative has made a big difference.

Jade said: “We’ve been waiting over a year for Reuben’s surgery to treat his hypospadias. Being part of the Super Week has meant he’s been seen much sooner than we expected. The fact he can come in, have the operation, and go home the same day is much better for him and us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Stubbs, whose son Stanley had his tonsils and adenoids removed during the week, said: “We arrived early, and he was in theatre by 9am. The team was very quick and supportive. Hopefully, this will improve his breathing and help him sleep better at night. A big thank you to the whole team who have been very supportive throughout the day.”

To help create a welcoming, less clinical experience, the ward was transformed into a space designed just for children with, games, books, drawing and colouring activities throughout their stay. Play specialists and staff worked together to keep children calm, engaged, and comfortable as they prepared for surgery.

Belinda Ross, General Manager for Paediatric Surgery at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, added: “This is our first initiative to get as many children operated on as possible within one week. It focuses on less complex cases – children who have waited a long time or might be at risk of cancellation during the winter. The week was a huge success, and the teams across the specialities have been fantastic. We hope to repeat this, possibly for two weeks later in the summer.”