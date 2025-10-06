UHL honours clinical and support staff for their ‘extraordinary contributions’ at Annual Recognition Awards

All the winners of the UHL Recognition Awards on stage

Teams and individuals from across the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) were celebrated at the annual UHL Recognition Awards on Friday 3 October.

This year saw a record-breaking number of nominations, highlighting the breadth of exceptional work happening across Leicester's Hospitals. From these nominations, 14 teams and 45 individuals were shortlisted, with the winners announced at a ceremony at the Athena in Leicester.

A panel of internal and external judges selected the winners for their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment. Winners included a 94-year-old volunteer, a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon, the Emergency Department’s security team, the Tuberculosis research team, the Estates and Facilities grounds team, alongside many other deserving winners.

A full list of the winning entries can be found on the UHL Recognition Awards 2025 page.

Richard Mitchell, UHL’s Chief Executive, said: “Our award winners represent the very best of UHL. They come from a wide range of services and roles, but what unites them is their passion, resilience, and commitment. Whether through ground-breaking research, compassionate patient care, or vital behind-the-scenes support, they make a real and lasting difference to other people every single day.

“These awards are not just about recognising achievement on one night, they shine a light on the extraordinary contributions made across UHL all year round. I am incredibly proud of every colleague who was nominated, shortlisted, and celebrated this year, and I want to thank them all for everything they do for our patients and communities across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

The 2025 Recognition Awards were sponsored by Amvale, Gary Henry, Charles Henry and Sons, Ergéa, and NTT.