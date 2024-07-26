Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keeping your skin protected this summer is more important than ever 🌞

The summer holidays are underway across the UK, with people travelling abroad to soak up some summer sun.

There are also warm days ahead, with temperatures set to rise over the next week.

However, warm temperatures mean there will be strong UV rays which can damage our skin.

It’s important to apply SPF, but there are some things that can make us more sensitive.

Jamie Winn PharmD Medical Director at Universal Drug Store has outlined the five things that you need to watch out for.

Things are expected to be warming up in the UK. The summer holidays are in full swing, with July expected to go out with some warm weather on the horizon.

This weekend is looking to be a hot one, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 18C to 23C across the UK, with the dry and sunny spells expected to continue into next week.

Whether you’re planning on catching some rays at home, or will be jetting off for some summer sun, it’s important to be aware that hot temperatures also means strong UV rays, so keeping your skin protected is more important than ever.

There are lots of things that can make us more vulnerable to sunshine. (Photo: Pexel, Maggie Zhan) | Pexel, Maggie Zhan

There are also certain things that can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, including medications, anti-aging ingredients even the food we eat. With this in mind, Jamie Winn PharmD Medical Director at Universal Drug Store has outlined the five things that you need to watch out for, even if you’ve applied SPF.

Anti-ageing ingredients

Anti-ageing ingredients such as retinol, alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and other exfoliants can be significantly affected by sun exposure.

These ingredients can increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight, making it more prone to sunburn and irritation.

Moreover, exposure to UV radiation can degrade the effectiveness of active ingredients like retinol and AHAs/BHAs over time, reducing their anti-aging benefits.

To protect skin and maintain the potency of these products, it's essential to use them as directed, usually in the evening, and to apply sunscreen with a high SPF daily. This helps mitigate potential adverse reactions and ensures that these powerful ingredients continue to deliver their intended skin-renewing benefits effectively.

Medications

Antidepressants can be affected by sun exposure primarily through interactions that increase sensitivity to sunlight, a condition known as photosensitivity.

Some antidepressant medications, such as tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), can amplify the skin's reaction to UV radiation. This heightened sensitivity may lead to increased risk of sunburn, skin rash, or other adverse skin reactions.

In addition to photosensitivity, sunlight can also potentially affect the stability and efficacy of antidepressants. Like antibiotics, certain antidepressants may degrade when exposed to UV light over time, which could reduce their therapeutic effectiveness.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics can be affected by sun exposure primarily due to a phenomenon known as photodegradation. This occurs when the active ingredients in antibiotics undergo chemical changes when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. UV rays can break down the molecular structure of antibiotics, reducing their effectiveness or altering their properties.

To prevent this, it's often recommended to store antibiotics in opaque containers and to avoid exposing them to direct sunlight. Patients taking antibiotics should also be cautious about prolonged sun exposure, as the combined effects of medication and UV radiation could diminish the antibiotic's potency.

Healthcare providers typically advise patients on proper storage and usage guidelines to ensure optimal effectiveness of antibiotics during treatment.

Perfume and Aftershave

Many fragrances contain ingredients that can cause a reaction known as phototoxicity or photo allergy when exposed to sunlight. These reactions can lead to skin irritation, redness, or even more severe burns when combined with sun exposure.

It's important to be cautious with fragranced products during sunny days and to consider using them in areas of the body less exposed to direct sunlight to minimise the risk of adverse reactions.

Food and drink

Certain foods and drinks can potentially contribute to increased susceptibility to sunburn or skin sensitivity. Citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits contain psoralens and furocoumarins, which can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight, potentially increasing the risk of sunburn.

Alcohol consumption can dilate blood vessels and dehydrate the body, making the skin more sensitive to UV rays. This can potentially increase the likelihood of sunburn.

Spicy foods especially those containing capsaicin found in chili peppers, can sometimes cause skin reactions and increase sensitivity to sunlight.

High glycaemic index foods that rapidly increase blood sugar levels, such as sugary snacks, white bread, and pastries, may contribute to inflammation that can exacerbate sunburn symptoms.

Processed and fried foods often contain unhealthy fats that can promote inflammation in the body, potentially affecting the skin's ability to recover from sun exposure.

How to protect yourself from the sun

There are also lots of ways that you can effectively protect yourself and your family from the sun. Dr Winn explains that it’s important to devise a comprehensive plan to staying safe, starting off by using a “broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher”, that will protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

Dr Winn advises you should: Apply sunscreen generously and frequently, at least every two hours or more often if swimming or sweating. Additionally, seek shade during peak sun hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV radiation is strongest.”

He also recommends that you should wear clothing to protect you from the sun’s rays such as, “wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV protection, and long-sleeved shirts and pants made from tightly woven fabrics which provide an added layer of defence.”

Reflective surfaces like water, sand, and snow can intensify UV exposure, so it’s important to be extra vigilant. Dr Winn also advises people to keep hydrated and to “consider the cumulative effects of sun exposure over time”, and “take proactive steps to minimize risk and maintain healthy skin.”