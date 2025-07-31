The 15 leading doctors' surgeries in Leicestershire - as voted for by you in new 2025 list

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:21 BST

They’ve been rated the best in Leicestershire 🩺

Patients in Leicestershire have revealed who they think is the best doctor in the area.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 GP Patient survey, which was carried out between January and March this year.

It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Leicestershire and beyond.

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, their experience contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services, and dental services.

This year, across the country, results were positive, with the overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Leicestershire that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 241 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr S J C Clay, The Cottage Surgery in Woodhouse Eaves. The response rate was 41%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good.

1. Dr S J C Clay - The Cottage Surgery, Woodhouse Eaves

There were 241 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr S J C Clay, The Cottage Surgery in Woodhouse Eaves. The response rate was 41%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 270 survey forms sent out to patients at Markfield Medical Centre in Markfield. The response rate was 42%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good.

2. Markfield Medical Centre - Markfield

There were 270 survey forms sent out to patients at Markfield Medical Centre in Markfield. The response rate was 42%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 365 survey forms sent out to patients at The Banks Surgery in Sileby. The response rate was 32%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

3. The Banks Surgery - Sileby

There were 365 survey forms sent out to patients at The Banks Surgery in Sileby. The response rate was 32%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 349 survey forms sent out to patients at Rosemead Drive Surgery in Oadby. The response rate was 37%, with 130 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good.

4. Rosemead Drive Surgery - Oadby

There were 349 survey forms sent out to patients at Rosemead Drive Surgery in Oadby. The response rate was 37%, with 130 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

