Taking a clear shot - how cataract surgery sharpened a local photographer’s focus

For Leicestershire portrait photographer Stephen Webb, clear vision isn’t a luxury — it’s a lifeline. So when cataracts started blurring his world behind the lens, he turned to Optegra. A swift surgery didn’t just restore his sight — it sharpened it, giving him back the clarity crucial to his craft.

Stephen, 75, from Ellistown in Leicestershire, spends his time either in the studio editing photographs or out on location with his business, Second Look photography, but this was all at risk as his vision deteriorated due to cataracts.

He said: “We specialise in portraiture for nursery children and school pupils, getting through many different shots throughout the day, so I need to be able to see the settings on the camera lens each time to ensure I get a clear, in focus shot.

“I noticed that the vision in my dominant right eye, which I use for the camera, was becoming blurry and I was finding it increasingly difficult to see if the subject was in focus. I had to start trusting the camera to do its job rather than being in control.

Photographer Stephen Webb

“I was also becoming annoyed with my glasses and contact lenses, which I have worn for the past 15 years. Glasses get in the way of everything and I wanted to be free of them, and the cost of changing prescriptions each year was increasing.”

A visit to his local optician confirmed cataract in both eyes, although the right eye was significantly worse: “I mentioned that one of my clients had recently been to Optegra for his own cataract surgery so I asked if I could be referred there too. I knew my wife would have to drive me there and back, and it’s easy to get to from our house.”

Just a few weeks later and Stephen attended his local Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester for an initial consultation. Whilst waiting he began reading about the different lenses available if he were to switch from NHS to private.

He said: “I was keen to explore my options as upgraded lenses would not only give me the vision improvement I needed but also allow me to ditch the glasses. It was about having a choice that would ultimately suit my lifestyle the best. We decided to go for the upgraded lenses, meaning a switch to Optegra’s clinic in Uttoxeter, but it was still convenient for us if a slightly longer drive away.”

Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester

Arriving at Optegra for his cataract surgery, Stephen said: “It felt luxurious, relaxing and fresh, not at all like a hospital! Being able to park right outside was a bonus and meant that we weren’t arriving feeling stressed, then I only had to wait a few minutes before being taken in. All the staff were incredibly welcoming and made me feel at ease.”

Fadi Alfaqawi, consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra, said: “We all deserve to have clear vision but for some people like Stephen it really is essential for their career. It’s so rewarding knowing that you have improved someone’s life for the better.

“We were able to treat both his eyes on the same day in just 25 minutes, inserting a extended depth of focus lens meaning he now has excellent close up, middle range and long-distance vision without the need for glasses. It was a pleasure treating Stephen and I wish him well with his photography business.”

Following surgery, Stephen is delighted with his new-found vision. “I picked up my camera and could see all the settings again. A lot of work is done in that lens and although I trusted that the camera would do its job I can now see for myself if the subject is sharp or soft. We are a busy business with customers that rely on us, so having both eyes treated on the same day meant I was back to work quickly which suited me.

Mr Fadi Alfaqawi at Optegra

“I don’t need to wear glasses when using the PC or reading, I can even see the print on a box which I would have struggled with before. It’s been a wonderful experience and I am incredibly grateful to the staff at Optegra for giving my eyes a new lease of life.”

