Stroke unit in Harborough reopens after being shut for vital work to be carried out

A crucial stroke unit in Market Harborough has reopened after being shut for vital work to be carried out.

Patients are now returning to Ward 1 at St Luke’s Hospital on Leicester Road.

The specialist unit has welcomed patients back this week after it was closed for roof repairs, redecoration and minor alterations.

The dedicated stroke facility, one of only two in Leicestershire, shut for three weeks to allow work to be done without disturbing patients.

“The main project was a comprehensive repair to stop roof leaks. “Contractors managed by NHS Property Services also created extra storage space, replaced roof lights to make the ward cooler on hot summer days and repainted the wards,” said Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust.

New blinds will also be fitted shortly.

Ward manager Nicola Utting said: “The redecoration has made it a better environment for patients.

“We are looking forward to welcoming them back.”

There are two in-patient wards at the £7.5 million St Luke’s Hospital, which was opened in 2017.

The other, Ward 3, offers sub-acute care, rehabilitation and end-of-life care.

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s other specialist stoke ward is at Coalville Community Hospital.