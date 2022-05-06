Special health care sessions set up to help support people in Harborough district village

Special health care sessions are to be set up to help support people in a Harborough district village over the next few weeks.

The new care, advice and information get-togethers are to be staged in the village hall at Houghton on the Hill.

The first one will be held from 10.30am-12.30pm on Tuesday May 17 – and six back-to-back Tuesday morning sessions will be held altogether.

They are being put on by Cross Counties Healthcare PCN (Primary Care Network) working alongside Leicestershire & Rutland Rural Community Council (RCC) and Harborough District Council.

Cross Counties Healthcare Primary Care Network is a collaboration of Billesdon Surgery, Croft Medical Centre and South Leicestershire Medical Group.

The classes will allow residents to informally access services related to:

- Primary healthcare services. Go along and find out what your local practice can offer, including how the new NHS Additional Roles can help and support

- Health & Wellbeing services like social prescribing, health coaching and self-care

- Mental health advice and guidance (Tuesday May 24)

- Health checks

- Harborough District Council leisure services and health advice

- Harborough council community safety advice

- Addiction support and advice (Tuesday June 14).

The Primary Care Network and Harborough council have pinpointed a need to take information and services to patients and residents around the largely-rural district.

By working with Leicestershire & Rutland Rural Community Council and their Rural Coffee Connect project the organisations have come together to provide a “Health and Wellbeing Roadshow” that involves multiple organisations at a neighbourhood level.

Chris Lyon, the Primary Care Network’s Head of Operations, said: “Healthcare in the community is at a crossroads.

“Working collaboratively with our partners allows us to promote healthy living and lifestyles whilst being able to help those who need it.

“A community event like this brings this together in one place.”

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for communities and well-being, said: “This is a fantastic initiative, taking healthcare right into the rural community, to reach those who might normally find it difficult to access health services.”