Scraptoft care home one of the first to open exclusive unit for people with obesity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Scraptoft care home has become one of the first to open a dedicated unit for people with obesity.Following an NHS pilot, Aaron Court Care Home has opened a 13-bed ‘bariatric’ unit caring for obese adults in need of round the clock care and support.

The unit is currently home to 11 adults who have multiple and complex needs including breathing, heart and renal issues, poor circulation, and skin conditions.

Lorraine Weltham, Manager at the Abbey Healthcare home on Netherhall Road, said: “My mum was the first bariatric person I looked after so I know first hand how complex their care needs can be and how rare it is to find the right facility to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obesity is one of the country’s most critical health issues and has more than doubled over the last 30 years. And it’s something that affects younger ages, all our residents in the unit are in their 50s and 60s.”

The opening of Aaron Court Care Home's new bariatric unit

The unit, named the ‘Everest Suite’ after the maiden name of Lorraine’s mum, offers specially adapted beds and wider doorways, and has opened following a pilot with Leicester City Council to support people with obesity on leaving hospital before returning home.

Lorraine said: “While we’ve had great success with the one-bed pilot and have helped a number of people return home we realised that a large number of bariatric patients would never be able to do that, even with modifications to their homes.

“They have multiple and complex needs that require the specialist care that our trained team provides.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “For us it’s not just about providing the round-the-clock care, we want to try and remove the stigma and judgement bariatric people face.

The opening of Aaron Court Care Home's new bariatric unit

“There are many reasons people become obese and I’m currently exploring how we can build on our specialist care by offering additional services with organisations offering weight management and psychological support.

“I feel the need for units like this is only going to increase, so it’s important we plan for the future and I’m proud we’re ahead of the game and one of the first to offer a dedicated unit.”

The 91-bed luxury home, which is Good rated by the CQC primarily cares for older residents including those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Susan Barton and MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe joined the care home team in officially opened the unit.