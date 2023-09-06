Prestigious international dementia conference is a first for Lutterworth

Guest felt there was 'a sense of community' at the event. Image: Peter Aughton

An international conference aimed at providing solutions to support independent living for those with dementia was a first for Lutterworth.

‘Dementia Pathways on Your Doorstep’ was delivered by the Academy for Dementia Research and Education (ADRE) and Northampton University’s Dementia Research and Innovation Centre NDRIC. It was their first, joint international conference, held at ADRE’s base in Lutterworth.

Dementia is a group of symptoms associated with ongoing decline of brain functioning. They include memory loss, difficulties with daily activities and problems with judgement and mood.

Aside from expert talks about international efforts to introduce learning intervention, meeting centres and memory hubs, guests had the chance to explore dementia community solutions with interactive workshops.

Experts detailed ‘next step’ objectives including bringing in health commissioners and local political figures to understand and support enhancing community independent living solutions for people with dementia and their families.

According to Alzheimer’s UK, if current trends continue and no action is taken, the number of people living with dementia in the UK is forecast to increase to one million by 2025 and 1.6 million by 2040.

NDRIC founder Professor Jacqueline Parkes said: “You may ask yourself ‘why Lutterworth?’- a quiet market town in the middle of England, as the location for a conference about one of the most pressing health issues of our time. Some of our delegates may have thought this before they arrived, but on leaving, they were left in no doubt about why.

“The conference allowed us the chance to tell the evolving story of how we tackle dementia and its enormous impact on people and communities and isolate the key next steps in our journey. We were especially pleased to hear from those people and community leaders; the internationally renowned speakers were the icing on the cake.”