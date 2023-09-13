Personal trainer in Harborough shortlisted in National Fitness Awards

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean G Fitness, local personal trainer and successful bootcamp organiser, has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards 2023.

The NFAs are the UK's biggest fitness awards, and Dean G Fitness is in the running for this prestigious national award, being shortlisted in the outstanding achievement category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement In gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

Dean pictured (far right) alongside some of his bootcampers before taking on the Skydive bootcamp.

The awards are organised by Script events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport. In each category up to seven finalists have been selected.

Trophies will be handed out at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday November 24 at The Athena in Leicester.

Dean said: "I am so extremely grateful for this recognition of hard work and for the opportunity to bring home a national award for the Dean G Fitness family!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have a community of individuals who have overcome so much, who have found a sense of belonging, who has grown in confidence and self belief. I am so proud of each and every person that I train and would so love to win this for them.

Dean G Fitness bootcamps boasts big numbers each week.

"I have been in the industry for over seven years now and have given my heart and soul to my business and devoted everything to my clients and bootcampers. I believe that providing my camps and supporting people within their fitness journey is so so important."