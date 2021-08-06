People in Harborough urged to make their voices heard over adult mental health services in Leicestershire

People in Harborough are being urged to make their voices heard as a 12-week review of adult mental health services in Leicestershire draws to a close.

You have just days left to have your say with the closing date for views and opinions on Sunday August 15 looming fast.

Hundreds of local people have already made their feelings known on the proposed improvements and changes.

Leicester Football Club, Leicestershire County Cricket and Leicestershire & Rutland Sport (LRS) are already backing the exhaustive public study.

Under the proposed new blueprint:

• The number of crisis cafes would increase from three to 25

• The Crisis Service would improve

• The hours we work with the police triage car would increase, which means that more qualified mental health staff would be attending more incidents with the police

• A Mental Health Urgent Care Hub (introduced at the beginning of the pandemic) would become permanent

• An Acute Mental Health Liaison Service would be developed

• Support for vulnerable groups, such as homeless people, would be joined up

• More treatment and recovery services would be available close to where people live, with the creation of eight teams for adults and eight for older adults.

Gordon King, director of mental health at Leicestershire Partnership Trust, said: “Services are under pressure and the way we operate currently isn’t fit for purpose.

“Under the proposals, new mental health services would be more joined up and available more locally.

“We want people to be able to access mental health services, when they need them, in the right place and in a timely manner. “These proposals will help us do that, but we don’t want to make changes without patients, service users and stakeholders having their say.”

He added: “It’s really important that people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland tell us what they think.

“This isn’t a tick box exercise.

“We will read and listen to all the feedback and use it to help shape our proposals for the better.”