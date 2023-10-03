Over £1,500 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at South Kilworth coffee morning

Many locals turned up to support the charity.

Over £1,500 was made at a fund-raising coffee morning in South Kilworth.

The event was in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and was held at the village hall.

Visitors enjoyed cake and a cuppa, while browsing arts and craft stalls.

The funds raised will help cancer support nurses to provide specialist health care, information and financial guidance to people affected by cancer.