Over £1,500 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at South Kilworth coffee morning

The money will help fund cancer support nurses
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Many locals turned up to support the charity.

Over £1,500 was made at a fund-raising coffee morning in South Kilworth.

The event was in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and was held at the village hall.

Visitors enjoyed cake and a cuppa, while browsing arts and craft stalls.

The funds raised will help cancer support nurses to provide specialist health care, information and financial guidance to people affected by cancer.

Organiser David Fish thanked the art and cake makers and supporters. He described the amount achieved as ‘breath-taking’.

