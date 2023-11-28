Opportunity to comment on hospital plans at health and wellbeing event in Lutterworth

Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Lutterworth residents will have an opportunity to comment on plans to replace inpatient beds with outpatient services a local hospital at a free health and wellbeing event.

The event, organised by the local NHS, will be held at the Wycliffe Rooms on Thursday December 7. People can drop-in between 10am and 2pm to learn more about the proposals for Feilding Palmer Hospital, ask questions and complete a questionnaire.

The plans include replacing all inpatient beds at the hospital with outpatient services instead.

The NHS in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR), which oversees the hospital, says with the local population expected to grow by 40 per cent over the next ten years, there will be higher demand for hospital services. There are also plans to create a ‘Lutterworth Health Campus’ on Gilmorton Road, to provide services like mental health, optometry, dentistry, GP practices and local authority services.

The NHS says the changes will see 17,000 appointments provided every year from the hospital, enabling people to receive a diagnosis and outpatient services closer to home while reducing the burden of travelling for treatment.

But campaigners from The Mary Guppy Group say the hospital needs more inpatient beds.

They claim findings from a survey of 17,000 residents carried out in 2020 show 95 per cent wanted beds in the hospital and residents think there is a huge distance from the town to central hospitals – with one cancelling an appointment after being quoted a £70 round-trip by taxi firms.

People can also chat with health professionals about their health at the event. On offer will be blood pressure checks, lifestyle advice and guidance to recognise cancer symptoms early. Dr Graham Johnson, from Wycliffe Medical Practice, said: “All year round we should look after our own health and wellbeing, but particularly in the winter, as this time can be seriously bad for our health. But there are several things we can do for ourselves and this event will provide lifestyle advice to help people through the winter.”

He added it was a ‘great opportunity’ to hear about plans for ‘high quality and modern services closer to home’.