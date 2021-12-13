One year on: Almost two million Covid-19 jabs have been given to people in Leicestershire

Almost two million Covid-19 jabs have been given to people in Leicestershire as the NHS marks the first anniversary of the county’s vaccination programme.

The first person to be vaccinated against the virus in Leicestershire and Rutland received the life-saving shot on December 12, 2020 at Leicester General Hospital.

David and Susan Sanderson, of Dingley, were the first people in Harborough to get the new Pfizer Covid dose at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Friday December 18 last year.

In a message to NHS staff today, Andy Williams, Chief Executive of the three local Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), Richard Mitchell, Chief Executive of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and Angela Hillery, Chief Executive of Leicestershire Partnership Trust, said: “Over the last year, thanks to your support, we’ve achieved incredible things and come so far in helping life feel a little more normal.

“During that time, thanks to you, we’ve collectively delivered close to an astonishing two million doses of the life-saving vaccine across LLR (Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland).

“We know the ask has been significant and the task often relentless. “Thank you for how you’ve adapted and done your bit for our communities.

“Whether you’ve been involved a little or a lot, we simply could not have done it without you.

David and Susan Sanderson

“So, from all of us, thank you so much.”

Today, across the 27 local vaccination sites, anniversary cakes are being delivered to staff to salute their selflessness, humility and dedication over the last year.

From administering the vaccine, greeting and directing patients, overseeing the logistical challenge, performing any of the other countless vital roles, or simply taking on additional responsibilities to allow others to focus on the delivery of the programme, NHS staff continue to be key to the vaccination programme.

The Covid vaccination programme is the biggest and boldest in British history.

Vaccine centres were set up rapidly at GP practices, Leicester’s hospitals’ sites, community pharmacies, local leisure and community centres, places of worship and other venues.

Today, military personnel have also been drafted in to support the deployment of vaccines, with extra pop-up sites opening in convenient locations.

Everyone over the 18 who had their second dose at least three months ago will be able to book an appointment for their booster jab from this week.

Younger age groups will be invited by the NHS in order of age in due course.