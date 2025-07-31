New hospital discharge grant for carers in Leicestershire

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

At Support for Carers Leicestershire, we understand that when a loved one comes home from hospital, it can be a challenging and emotional time — especially for the person stepping into the role of unpaid carer. That’s why we’re pleased to offer a Hospital Discharge Grant to support carers during this critical period.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospital Discharge Grant is a small but meaningful financial contribution to help ease the pressure on carers following a hospital discharge. It can be used to help cover:

Loss of earnings

Cleaning or gardening support

Fuel and travel costs

New bedding or household items

Other essential needs linked to the person’s return home

To be eligible:

You must be an unpaid carer for someone aged 18 or over

The person you care for must have been discharged from hospital within the past 2 weeks

You must live in Leicestershire (excluding Leicester City)

Applications can be made quickly and easily online via our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our team is not only here to process grant applications — we're here to listen, advise, and support you as a carer. Whether you're new to caring or have been supporting someone for years, we can help connect you with the right information, resources, and services across the county.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the Hospital Discharge Grant — or just needs some advice during a difficult time — please reach out. You're not alone.

Apply for the grant or learn more at: www.supportforcarers.org

Contact us: 01858 468543