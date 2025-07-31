New hospital discharge grant for carers in Leicestershire
The Hospital Discharge Grant is a small but meaningful financial contribution to help ease the pressure on carers following a hospital discharge. It can be used to help cover:
- Loss of earnings
- Cleaning or gardening support
- Fuel and travel costs
- New bedding or household items
- Other essential needs linked to the person’s return home
To be eligible:
- You must be an unpaid carer for someone aged 18 or over
- The person you care for must have been discharged from hospital within the past 2 weeks
- You must live in Leicestershire (excluding Leicester City)
Applications can be made quickly and easily online via our website.
Our team is not only here to process grant applications — we're here to listen, advise, and support you as a carer. Whether you're new to caring or have been supporting someone for years, we can help connect you with the right information, resources, and services across the county.
If you or someone you know could benefit from the Hospital Discharge Grant — or just needs some advice during a difficult time — please reach out. You're not alone.
Apply for the grant or learn more at: www.supportforcarers.org
Contact us: 01858 468543