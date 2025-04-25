New ‘focal treatment’ targeting prostate cancer could be extended to Harborough residents
The Midlands’ first NHS Focal Therapy service is being formally launched at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) on Friday April 25.
Focal therapy treats prostate cancers without surgery and its potential side effects.
It follows a fundraising campaign which has resulted in significant private donations to the Northamptonshire Health Charity (NHC) to purchase a High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) machine and other focal therapy equipment.
The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire – the organisation which runs both NGH and Kettering General Hospital – aims to become a regional centre for the treatment which will be available to East Midlands residents.
The initial focal therapy will use high frequency soundwaves (HIFU) to treat cancer.
Other focal therapy equipment being purchased as part of setting up the new service includes using electricity (irreversible electroporation – also known as NanoKnife) and extreme cold (Cryotherapy).