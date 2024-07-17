New figures reveal 21 suspected cases of whooping cough in Harborough since January

Doctors are diagnosing around 1,000 suspected cases of whooping cough per week. Photo by bermixstudio/ Unsplash

There have been 21 reports of suspected whooping cough this year in Harborough district, new figures show.

It comes as doctors across the country are diagnosing around 1,000 suspected cases of whooping cough each week.

In the four weeks to Sunday, June 30 -the latest figures available – there were 4,610 alerts reported for the highly contagious respiratory infection.

In Leicestershire, the most suspected cases have been reported in Charnwood, with 57 reported infections so far this year, followed by Leicester, which has reported 54 suspected cases.

Hinckley and Bosworth borough comes next with 46 suspected cases, then North West Leicestershire District with 38 reports since the start of January.

Blaby and Harborough districts have 24 and 21 suspected cases respectively. They both saw nine reports in the last four weeks of data available.

Melton borough has also had 21 cases so far this year while Oadby and Wigston borough has the lowest number, with 15 for the year so far.

These rates are low compared to other areas, however, with more suspected cases in Bristol than anywhere else (464), followed by Nottingham (425), Sheffield (343), and Birmingham (333).

The UK Health Security said whooping cough is a cyclical disease and a peak year is “overdue”. It did add the hike in cases has been aided by falling vaccination rates, with coverage of the vaccination offered to pregnant women to protect newborn infants down to 59 per cent as of March, compared to the peak coverage (73 per cent) in 2017.

All babies should be given three doses of the 6-in-1 jab at age eight weeks, 12 weeks, and 16 weeks to protect against whooping cough and other serious diseases.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the UKHSA’s Director of Immunisation, said: “Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough and it is vital that pregnant women and young infants receive their vaccines at the right time. Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine in every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth in the first months of their life when they are most vulnerable and before they can receive their own vaccines.

“With cases continuing to rise and sadly nine infant deaths since the outbreak began last November, ensuring women are vaccinated appropriately in pregnancy has never been more important. Our thoughts and condolences are with those families who have so tragically lost their baby.”

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that affects the lungs. The first signs are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the infection can develop into coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are typically worse at night. Young babies may also – though not necessarily – make a distinctive “whoop” or have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing.

Anyone diagnosed with whooping cough should stay at home and not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or two weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics. However, vaccination remains the best protection for babies and children.