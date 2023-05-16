Namesake duo from Harborough walking a marathon a day for men's mental health

The friends are championing men's mental health.

A namesake duo from Harborough are putting their best feet forward for a charity close to their hearts.

Friends Dan Sneath and Dan Stevens, known collectively as Dan², began trekking the 137-mile length of the Grand Union Canal, from London, this week. They aim to reach the finish line at Watermead Country Park in Leicester, on Friday. To achieve this, the friends will need to cover some 28 miles each day – more than a marathon – stopping only to sleep alongside the canal at night.

The duo are raising money for men’s mental health charity Manup?. The charity aims to prompt discussion of mental health issues among men and challenge masculine ideologies.

Dan Sneath said: "Men's mental health means a great deal to the both of us. I am a mental health first aider at work, and Dan has had his own battles with addiction and his mental health.

“Dan had the idea of raising money for the charity ManUp? with a sponsored walk, and with a shared love of the canal and walking, I wanted to join in!"

While they have reached their £1,000 target, the Dans are hoping to go beyond their 1k goal to raise as much as they can for the cause.

Sian Hudson, partner of Dan Stevens, said: “Anything they can raise above and beyond this would give tremendous support and encouragement over the course of the week, and hopefully give the boost that they will likely need along the way.”