More patients to receive treatment at home instead of hospital across Leicestershire

More people will receive treatment at home

A service enabling patients to receive treatment at home instead of hospital is being provided to more people.

A team of professionals managing patients in the community have created virtual wards to provide remote monitoring and home visits.

The wards are already in place for patients with heart condition atrial fibrillation and the lung condition COPD, as well as those recovering from Covid. But wards have now opened for people who have had bowel surgery, asthma, heart failure, ambulatory jaundice, diabetes, pneumonia and blood disorders.

It is understood some 230 people will be able to be cared for under the service by December.

It is a collaboration of local organisations including Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, DHU Healthcare and LOROS, together with technology providers Spirit Health and Dignio.

Dr Gurnak Dosanjh, GP Integrated Care Board lead for the virtual wards, said: “Virtual wards are all about putting the patient experience at the centre of healthcare. We have seen that being at home can have a positive impact on recovery and mental wellbeing. We also know staying in hospital longer than necessary can have a detrimental effect on health and independence. Extending the virtual ward service will enable us to provide safe clinical care for more patients in the comfort of their own surroundings.

“This service is a prime example of our ‘home first’ approach to delivering care. Care providers should consider if there are ways patients can be treated and cared for in their own home rather than in hospital. We want to make sure that people get the right care in the right place this winter.”

Remote monitoring technology means patients can manage their condition at home with support from clinical teams who can act if their health deteriorates.

