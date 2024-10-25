Market Harborough girl’s sepsis death could lead to criminal prosecution

Chloe Longster

Criminal prosecutions are being considered after a Market Harborough teenager died from sepsis.

Chloe Longster was just 13 when she died in hospital from the life-threatening condition and pneumonia nearly two years ago.

Chloe was admitted to Kettering General Hospital with “unbearable” pain in her ribs in November 2022. A week-long inquest at Northampton Coroner’s Court earlier this month concluded there were several “missed opportunities” in Chloe’s care, including delays to her sepsis screening and treatment.

Healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission has now said it is is “currently in the process of making inquiries to establish whether there is reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed”. The regulator said inquiries were ongoing and it will report further when it is able to.

University Hospital of Northamptonshire’s group chief nurse, Julie Hogg, who also holds the same position at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: “We continue to offer our deepest condolences to Chloe’s family for their loss and for failing to deliver the care she deserved.

“We have accepted the findings of the coroner at Chloe’s inquest and, as an organisation committed to learning from our mistakes, are supporting the CQC’s ongoing inquiries appropriately.”

Chloe suffered cold-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital by her mother where her condition “deteriorated” to the point the teenager asked if she would die.

During the inquest’s conclusion on October 11, assistant coroner Sophie Lomas said: “I do accept on balance that Chloe’s condition, if identified earlier, could have been managed and would have altered the outcome.

“Her death was contributed to by neglect. There were repeated missed opportunities to recognise and respond to her deteriorating condition.”

Speaking before the inquest took place, Chloe’s mother, Louise Longster, said she thinks there “should be accountability”. “If there are errors that are identified through the coroner’s process and through the CQC in Chloe’s care that go beyond human error, there needs to be accountability,” she said.

“There needs to be truth, to prevent it ever happening again because it’s unforgivable. I do believe that duty of candour needs to really be enforced, I would say, however that may be. As relatives, as family, as loved ones, we should have that.”