A good call - Ricky Mistry from Platform and Nick Algate from Broughton Astley Parish Council.

Life-saving defibrillators have been installed in Broughton Astley.

Social housing provider Platform Housing Group has granted the funding to the parish council to ensure residents have access to the vital equipment which has been installed in an old telephone box.Parish council spokeswoman, Anita Percy, said: “We are delighted that the two new defibrillators have now been installed in a decommissioned telephone kiosk on Coventry Road and at Frolesworth Road Recreation Ground. Both are now working fully and registered with the ambulance service.

“The funding provided by Platform Housing Group, along with the other kind donations, has made the provision and installation of these vitally important defibrillators, for the local people of Broughton Astley, possible.”

The grant is part of a scheme called Community Chest Funding which Platform customers, local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations can apply for if their work directly benefits local Platform customers.