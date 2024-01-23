Leicestershire patients invited to give feedback on experiences of GP services

A survey launched this week to help the local NHS understand how services can be improved.

Patients in Leicestershire and Rutland are invited to share their experiences of healthcare at local GP practices.

The expansion of services into video, online and telephone consultation, along with digital services, aim to make it easier for people to get what they need. For example, people can use the NHS App to request repeat prescriptions and view their GP record and correspondence.

The survey asks about people’s experiences of contacting their practice, making an appointment and the care they received. It will help practices to understand the impact of these new ways of working as well as people’s general experiences.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nil Sanganee said: “It’s really important that patients tell us about what it’s like for them when they use their GP practice. We know patients can feel frustrated at times, which is why practices have been changing how they provide care. By filling in this survey it will help local practices to understand where we need to do better and enact local plans to help improve things.”

The survey is open to anybody aged 16 or over and who is registered with a GP practice in Leicester, Leicestershire or Rutland.

All information provided by respondents will be anonymous and will be independently analysed.

The closing date for completed questionnaires is 11.59pm on March 10.