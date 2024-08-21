Leicestershire health bosses seek views on developing end-of-life care services

Photo by The National Cancer Institute/ Unsplash.

Health officials in Leicestershire are asking for people’s views on the care people can expect towards the end of their life.

NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) has developed ‘Our All-Age Palliative and End of Life Care Strategy’.

In developing the strategy, the board spoke to people receiving end of life care and to their relatives, and say their experiences have been ‘invaluable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also worked closely with local organisations involved in providing palliative and end of life care, their staff, local voluntary organisations and other partners.

And now it is seeking the views of patients, family carers, staff and the public to ensure the strategy reflects the needs of local people.

The strategy will inform the development of local services in the future, and aims to ensure people in the last stages of their lives receive care to keep them independent for as long as possible, to be comfortable, that their dignity and wellbeing is maintained and that they can die in a place of their choosing, with proper support for families and carers.

Dr Sulaxni Nainani, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, at the LLR ICB, said while the topic was ‘incredibly sensitive’, it involves ‘some of the most important decisions any of us can make’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key priorities have been identified for the next five years, to improve the equity, access, quality, personalisation and responsiveness of services for people at the end of their lives and for their loved ones.

Dr Nainani added: “As well as being a sensitive issue, people’s preferences for how they are cared for towards their end of life are also highly individual, depending on their culture, beliefs and personal wishes. We would like to develop our services in a way that reflects the diversity of our local communities, and we are extremely keen to hear from everyone who would like to comment on our strategy, so that we can make changes where possible. “We really encourage people to take the time to look at our strategy and to share their views with us.”

Visit the LLR ICB website and complete a questionnaire: leicesterleicestershireandrutland.icb.nhs.uk/be-involved/end-of-life-strategyengagement or email your views to: [email protected].