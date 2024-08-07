Leicestershire health bosses join forces with young people to make mental health support more accessible

Young people will be able to access mental health support more easily.

A new digital directory providing mental health and wellbeing support services for children and young people has been commissioned by Leicestershire health bosses.

The directory, courtesy of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) has been co-designed with more than 400 young people who shared their experiences of health and wellbeing services.

Accessible through a QR code, the directory offers connections to a vast number of local mental health and wellbeing services, as well as wider support while being easy to use and navigate.

Joseph Knighton, a 16-year-old involved in the project, said: “Being involved in this project has helped me to realise just how much support is out there for young people. We have worked together to create something designed just for young people that’s easy to use and accessible. I think it will really help young people who may not have the confidence or support networks in place to approach an adult for help to connect with mental health and wellbeing services directly.”

Rachna Vyas, Chief Operating Officer of the LLR ICB, said digital solutions were the way forward for swift access to mental health support.

She explained: “Local engagement has told us that it can be confusing for children and young people, parents, carers and staff to navigate the various services or even know that they exist, so a directory co-designed with young people is a much-needed tool to enable quick, easy access to the support that they need.

“This directory promotes services across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland such as the My Self Referral website and Tellmi, as well as the JOY website. We’re delighted to introduce a directory that also includes details of adult services, helping to bridge the gap for young people as they transition to adulthood, as well as supporting our student population to access local services across LLR.”

The directory, which has been tested by young people involved in the project, is described as easy to use. There are content links to find specific services and colour coded category icons to make services easily identifiable, making the directory an invaluable tool for young people facing life challenges and mental health issues.

Visit the NHS Trust website to scan a code and download the app.