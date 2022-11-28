Leicestershire County Council to receive £2m to help it reduce pressure on the area’s hospitals
The Government has given Leicestershire County Council £2 million to help it reduce pressure on the area’s hospitals by improving care for people at home.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay has confirmed the award from the Government’s £500 million ‘discharge’ fund.
The county council will use the money to draw up home care packages for people who might otherwise remain in hospital even though they are well enough to go home. The grant will also enable the council to take on extra staff for its social care team.
The aim is to ease pressure on hospitals by speeding up the process of discharging patients, ensuring beds are available for new patients – especially with the busy winter period underway.
The funding will be made to the county council in two instalments with the first due to be sent in the coming weeks and the second in January next year.