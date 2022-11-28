Leicestershire County Council to receive £2m to help it reduce pressure on the area’s hospitals

Leicestershire County Council

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay has confirmed the award from the Government’s £500 million ‘discharge’ fund.

The county council will use the money to draw up home care packages for people who might otherwise remain in hospital even though they are well enough to go home. The grant will also enable the council to take on extra staff for its social care team.

Advertisement

The aim is to ease pressure on hospitals by speeding up the process of discharging patients, ensuring beds are available for new patients – especially with the busy winter period underway.