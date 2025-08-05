Leicester’s cutting-edge respiratory virus research celebrated at King Power Stadium

An interactive pop-up museum at the home of Leicester City Football Club opened its doors to the public last week, offering a unique journey into the world of respiratory virus research.

Breathe: Speak Out has been hailed a success, attracting more than 500 visitors eager to explore how Leicester’s groundbreaking research is transforming respiratory health, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis and the common cold.

Held at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, July 31, and Friday, August 1, the immersive event brought to life the city’s global contributions to respiratory virus research, further cementing Leicester’s reputation as a world leader in the field. For example, researchers in Leicester were pivotal in uncovering the unequal impact of COVID-19 on ethnic minority communities.

As part of the event, attendees were automatically entered into a free prize draw and invited to get involved with the UK’s first patient and public involvement (PPIE) group dedicated to respiratory virus research.

Councillor Teresa Aldred (on the left)

Through hands-on experiments, interactive displays and family-friendly challenges, visitors learned about the science of viruses and respiratory health, such as exploring how far a sneeze can travel.

The event was led by Dr Daniel Pan, an internationally recognised researcher from the University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

Dr Pan carries out his research with funding from a National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Fellowship and supported by the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) and the NIHR Clinical Research Facility (CRF).

He said: “We were absolutely thrilled by the response to Breathe: Speak Out. The energy and enthusiasm on the days were incredible, and it was fantastic to see so many people come together at the King Power Stadium to engage with such an important topic.

The Breathe: Speak Out team

“This was not your typical science event, it was a celebration of Leicester’s cutting-edge research and a real moment of pride for our city.”

He added: “We also had a brilliant response to our call for the UK’s first PPIE group in respiratory virus research. It is clear people want to be part of shaping the science that affects their lives, and we are excited to keep that momentum going.”

The event was honoured by the presence of the Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Teresa Aldred, alongside Professor Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, both of whom attended to celebrate the city’s leading role in respiratory health research.

Councillor Teresa Aldred said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity, not only to celebrate the advances in respiratory research but also to showcase what has been achieved here in Leicester.

“As Lord Mayor, I am immensely proud of the city, and we owe our thanks to Dr Pan and all the researchers who make these advances possible.”

Also in attendance were two of the University of Leicester’s foremost experts: Professor Chris Brightling, NIHR Senior Investigator and Clinical Professor in Respiratory Medicine, and Professor Manish Pareek, Director of the Development Centre for Population Health and Chair in Infectious Diseases.

The NIHR Leicester BRC is part of the NIHR and hosted by the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust in partnership with the University of Leicester, Loughborough University and University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group.

For more information about the NIHR Leicester BRC visit www.leicesterbrc.nihr.ac.uk.