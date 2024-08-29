Inpatient ward at Harborough's St Luke’s Hospital will be closed for three months for repair work

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:01 BST
One of the two inpatient wards at Harborough's St Luke’s Hospital will be closed for three months while repair work is carried out.

New fire doors and a new roof will be fitted to Ward 3 between September 2 and December 1.

To complete the work safely, the hospital will be temporarily closing the ward. Staff will be redeployed elsewhere during this period.

Matron Maria Warden said: “We are very grateful to staff for their flexibility in agreeing to work differently while the repairs take place.

One of the two inpatient wards at Harborough's St Luke’s Hospital will be closed for three months while repair work is carried out.

“Once the roof work is complete, we will have a more comfortable environment for patients, visitors and staff during wet weather.”

The work is being carried out by NHS Property Services, which owns the building. Sean McMulkin, its senior capital manager, said: “We are investing approximately £575,000 in essential upgrades at St Luke’s Hospital as a part of our commitment to deliver excellent patient care.”

Roof repairs were carried out on the other inpatient ward in 2021.

