Information point for families looking for support against cancer has been relaunched in Harborough

An information point for families looking for support against cancer has been relaunched in Market Harborough.

Local care provider Home Instead has teamed up with Macmillan Cancer Support to open an 'infopoint' in its Harborough hub, which will enable cancer patients, family, and friends to source useful booklets and information on specific cancers.

There is also the opportunity to access any of the Macmillan services they may need.

Home Instead said it wanted a way to practically support Macmillan and by teaming up with Eunice Loney, chairperson of the Market Harborough Group, they thought that a local infopoint would be of great value to families who were dealing with the challenges of cancer.

Managing director of Home Instead, Gail Devereux-Batchelor, said: “Travelling to Leicester Royal Infirmary or downloading documents from the web is not always easy for people seeking support in a crisis so, during lockdown, we arranged for a Macmillan Information Point to be installed at our Home Instead offices and it proved to be a great resource for those who needed it.

"Now that people are out and about, we have chosen to relaunch the infopoint as it remains a valuable asset to local families who would otherwise have to travel miles to access this information.”

Eunice said: “Many patients are unsure where to turn when they are first diagnosed, and many don’t have the option to travel to Leicester or even look online. The infopoint gives people a welcoming place to access all the information they require including leaflets on financial support and local support services. We are very grateful to Home Instead for supporting the local community in such a beneficial way.”

The infopoint can be accessed at the Home Instead hub at 32 St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough, LE16 7DU between 10.30am – 4.00pm Monday to Saturday. Up until recently, the nearest information centre was at the Leicester Royal Infirmary.