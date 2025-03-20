Independent Market Harborough opticians introduce new ground-breaking technology

A group of independent opticians with a practice in Market Harborough has introduced new ground-breaking technology that could help to preserve your eyesight.

Davis Optometrists, established in 1960s, are one of only a handful of practices in the UK utilising the Valeda Light Delivery System, the world’s only approved device for treating dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, with AMD affecting around 700,000 people. Dry AMD can cause gaps or dark spots in your vision, colours can become faded and things may appear distorted, greatly impacting everyday tasks.

The Valeda system uses photo-biomodulation (PBM) to apply specific wavelengths of light to the eye, stimulating energy production in ageing retinal cells and slowing, and in some cases even reversing, the progression of AMD.

(L-R) Jonathan Pedley and Dipti Mistry with the new Valeda technology at Davis Optometrists.

The treatment, which is typically carried out over a three-to-four-week period, improves vision and contrast sensitivity while reducing levels of drusen, the protein deposits present in the eyes of those with AMD.

Davis Optometrists introduced the Valeda technology at the end of last year at their practice in Market Harborough, with Optometrists Dipti Mistry and Jonathan Pedley leading on the service.

The introduction of the technology in practice follows the results of recent studies which have led to regulatory approval by the FDA as well as CE and UKCA approvals. The primary endpoint of the study was to find best corrected vision, with patients showing a statistically significant improvement over two years.

Dipti commented: “This is a truly ground-breaking treatment and we are very proud to be able to offer this to our patients and the wider community.

“Valeda provides revolutionary evidence-based treatment for Dry AMD, which until recently didn’t have any form of treatment. The fact that this procedure is so simple and painless is also a huge benefit.

“With this technology, we’re able to treat the condition at the earliest possible stage, expanding the boundaries of eye care and allowing our patients to see better for longer.

“Considering the practice’s history of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in eye care, this is the perfect piece of equipment to offer to our patients and we’re really looking forward to seeing the local community benefit from this increased accessibility to the latest advancements in the optical industry.”

By encouraging real-life results, the Valeda system has the potential to revolutionise the management of Dry AMD, offering hope to millions of individuals worldwide affected by this debilitating condition.