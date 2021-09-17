Huge thank you to staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Harborough - four years since its official opening

The Harborough Mail front page when the hospital opened

A Harborough councillor is saluting the staff at a £7.5 million Market Harborough hospital as it celebrates four years since its official opening.

Cllr Phil Knowles said he’d like to say a “huge thank you” to the workforce at St Luke’s Hospital on Leicester Road – after battling to get it opened for three decades.

“I want to pay a massive tribute to staff at the hospital for their first-class care and support of the community," said the veteran health campaigner.

Phil Knowles and rugby union legend Martin Johnson at the opening

“It took almost 30 years to win the battle to see this 21st century facility for a 21st century Harborough and it was worth every single day of the campaign.

“Over the last four years thousands of people across Harborough have used the new facilities.

“They have been given excellent treatment, advice and attention.

“And in case after case it’s saved them so much time and effort as they’d have been forced to travel many miles travelling to major hospitals in Leicester or Northampton,” said Cllr Knowles, who leads Harborough council’s Liberal Democrat group and was there when St Luke’s opened in 2017.

“Clinicians are bringing their skills and services to Harborough and I am campaigning consistently to have these invaluable services stepped up.

“We can make even better use of the facilities we have at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough.