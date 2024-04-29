Home care team expands to Kibworth community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bluebird Care Market Harborough, Oadby & Wigston has opened a new office in Kibworth, delivering care services to the local community in the comfort of their homes.

This move is set to improve accessibility to care as well as create jobs for the people of Kibworth.

The driving force behind this expansion is Director Ami Parmar, who has a deep-rooted connection to Leicester and personal experience with caregiving. Ami's journey began a couple of years ago when she set up the CQC-rated ‘Good’ home care service after witnessing her grandmother's struggle to access quality care while wanting to remain in her own home.

Ajay and Ami Parmar

Ami's passion for community support and her first-hand experience with the challenges of caregiving inspired her to create a new platform for home care services. Since then, Ami and her team have delivered thousands of hours of care to individuals and families across Oadby, Wigston, Market Harborough, and surrounding areas.

Reflecting on the decision to start this service, Ami said: “Having been through a challenging time with my own grandmother who had dementia, we felt we had no choice but to put her in a care home.”

Ami's personal experience with her grandmother's dementia made her aware of how important it is to keep loved ones in familiar surroundings for as long as possible, a sentiment reflected in Bluebird Care's motto: "Home is where the Heart is, let's keep it there."

Ami added: “We recognise there are many family members within our community who would really benefit from a home care service provider to help manage the care for their loved one. Many people are not aware that these services exist, and I have made it my personal mission to let the community know that we exist to lend a helping hand when it's needed the most.”

Bluebird Care car