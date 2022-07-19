Health chiefs angry after being refused money to cope with more patients from thousands of new homes near Lutterworth

Hospital chiefs are making a legal move against Harborough District Council after failing to get almost £1 million to treat more patients from a massive new estate near Lutterworth.

Angry University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust bosses are going into battle after the authority approved the huge £1 billion Lutterworth East blueprint in July 2020.

They want a judicial review after they were not awarded any cash they insist they need to cope with more patients from the 2,750-home scheme by the M1.

At the time the Trust fought to get the money through the Section 106 scheme.

That’s where housebuilders bankroll new local facilities as well as supporting vital services as new homes are built.

The Trust is now urging the High Court to intervene as the Lutterworth East project will bring several thousand more people into Harborough district.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive at Leicester’s three hospitals, said: “We have sought a judicial review to support our aim in making sure the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland have timely and safe access to health care services.”

Harborough council gave Leicestershire County Council the go-ahead to build the giant housing estate two years ago.

A county council spokeswoman said: “We are aware that the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust is challenging Harborough District Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the Lutterworth East scheme.

“As both landowner and applicant, Leicestershire County Council is an interested party in the proceedings and will not be commenting further whilst proceedings are ongoing.”

A Harborough council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust has issued judicial review proceedings against the council.

“The claim relates to Leicestershire County Council’s planning application at Lutterworth East,” she said.

“It is therefore inappropriate for us to comment while the case is ongoing.”

A judicial review is a “type of court proceeding in which a judge reviews the lawfulness of a decision or action made by a public body.