A new seven-step guide aims to help patients to improve their inhaler technique.

Health bosses in Leicestershire are urging inhaler users to ensure they are using their inhalers effectively through a new campaign.

Local respiratory experts have put together a seven-step guide for patients to improve their technique to alleviate an attack, ease symptoms, and prevent the need for emergency hospital treatment.

Dr Anna Murphy, Consultant Respiratory Pharmacist at the University Hospitals of Leicester and LLR, said: “Using an inhaler correctly will make a massive difference to any asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient because it helps to ensure the medicine gets into the lungs, where it’s needed to work. This is important to enable people to manage their lung disease effectively by helping them to cope better with day-to-day symptoms and reduce their risk of having asthma or COPD attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you don’t use the right technique, medicine can stick to the back of your throat, tongue, or in your mouth, meaning it will not work as well, and may cause side-effects. This may include a sore mouth or throat, a hoarse voice, or a cough. Some medicines, like salbutamol, can cause tremor, cramps, and increased heart rate when your inhaler technique is not correct.

“Even if you think your inhaler technique is good, there may still be room for improvement to get more of the medicine deep into your lungs so always check you have the best technique.”

As part of the campaign there is a new dedicated information hub, which features leaflets, videos, and user guides to help patients to get the most from their inhalers and prevent attacks that could otherwise be avoided.

Dr Murphy stressed the importance of parents supporting children with the correct technique, storage, and management of their inhalers, which can be checked against the new resources

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added inhaler reviews could also be booked with pharmacies or GPs - especially important when colder weather gives rise to viruses that can cause lung disease to flare up triggering an attack.

To support patients to understand their condition and get the most out of their new medication, patients may be invited by their pharmacy to use the New Medicine Service (NMS). The NMS is a free NHS service for people who have received their first prescription for a medicine to treat one of a range of conditions chosen by the NHS, including asthma and COPD.

Patients are also being encouraged to dispose of their inhalers properly to prevent residual greenhouse gases being leaked into the environment.

Dr Murphy added: “It’s really important that empty, used, or unwanted inhalers are disposed of properly. Propellant - the gases - contained within aerosol type inhalers contain powerful greenhouse gases which contribute towards global warming. These gases are safe for inhaler users but harmful to the environment as the left-over gases from canisters are released into the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best way to dispose of inhalers is to take them to your local pharmacy so that they can be disposed of properly. Please don’t put them in with your household waste.”