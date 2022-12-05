Health and wellbeing campaign across Harborough aims to raise awareness of local support as cost of living crisis bites

A campaign laying out the care available locally has been launched

A health and wellbeing campaign has been launched across Harborough as the cost of living crisis bites across the district.

The NHS, local authorities and members of the voluntary and community sector across Leicestershire have joined forces to let people know the support available to them.

The campaign aims to signpost residents to where they can access help quickly, including details on who to contact for help, a crisis café leaflet showing where they are and opening times, and key support services.

Harborough District Council health and wellbeing spokesman Cllr Simon Whelband said: “We fully support this important mental health and wellbeing initiative. Due to the challenges we all face with the rising cost of living and the winter weather, we must all be aware of our own mental and physical health, and reach out to those around us, to give and receive help when we need it.

“We have a range of useful links on our cost-of-living webpage and would urge anyone who is struggling to connect with support available.”

The campaign promotes the Mental Health Wellbeing and Recovery Service (MHWRSS) and the Talking Therapy Service, which can both be contacted direct without need for a referral. The MHWRSS offers support on issues like finances, home, daily living needs, engaging in the community, employment and developing self-help and coping strategies while the Talking Therapy Service supports people with mental health needs.

In a crisis people can also contact crisis cafes direct and the Central Access Point a - 24/7 phoneline funded by the local NHS.

NHS Associate Director for Transformation for mental health John Edwards said: “We are joining forces with our partners to do this promotion because we want to spread the message that it is OK to ask for help and make it easy for people to find the help they need.

“It’s never been more important as we head into this winter when services are stretched and more people are affected by the cost of living crisis that people can get support easily.”