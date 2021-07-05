Harborough's Hygiene Bank is urgently appealing for donations of toiletries and household products - here's how you can help

Volunteers from the Hygiene Bank Market Harborough.

The Hygiene Bank in Market Harborough is urgently appealing for donations of toiletries and household products during National Hygiene Week.

The town’s branch of the Hygiene Bank works with nine partner organisations across Harborough - including schools, housing trusts and domestic abuse services - to support people living in hygiene poverty.

The charity is now working hard to rack up more donations ahead of the school summer holidays.

Staff at The Well Kibworth (one of the Hygiene Bank’s partner organisations).

“With children at home for six weeks, it’s a particularly challenging time for families in need,” said Hygiene Bank Market Harborough founder Judy Rowley.

“It’s been a particularly busy period of providing products to our partners in combination with a drop in donations over the last couple of months.

“So we will be very grateful for any help people can give us as we stock up to help those who will be struggling to make ends meet over the summer.”

You can leave crucial donations of products, which must be unused and unopened, at designated donation points in the following locations:

· Boots, St Mary’s Place, Market Harborough

· Sainsbury’s, St Mary’s Place, Market Harborough

· Co-op, The Commons, Market Harborough

· Co-op, Kibworth

· Co-op, Fleckney (village aid box)

The following donation points are also available during National Hygiene Week:

· Desborough Leisure Centre (Monday July 5 – Sunday July 11)

· Ashley Way collection in Market Harborough (Saturday July 10 - please leave donations outside)

· Berry Close, Great Bowden (Sunday July 11)

· Northfield Avenue, Great Bowden (Wednesday July 7 & Thursday July 8)

· Glebe Road, Little Bowden, (Monday July 5-Friday July 9, 4pm-7pm).

Cash donations are also gratefully accepted via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thehygienebankharboroughThe Hygiene Bank was set up in 2018 to tackle and combat the UK’s hidden hygiene poverty crisis.

It now has branches all over the country.

They work alongside local charity partners to ensure all donations remain local.

The Hygiene Bank most urgently needs men and women’s deodorant, shaving foam, toothpaste and hair products including scrunchies, hair ties, brushes and combs.

Donations of luxury items like make-up and nail varnish are also gratefully received as are donations of household cleaning products.

Please note that The Hygiene Bank in Market Harborough does not require toothbrushes, bars of soap, nappies, period products, baby wipes or toilet rolls at the moment.